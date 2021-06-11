With Step One of the Province’s Roadmap to Reopen already underway as of 12:01 this morning, the Pelham pool at Marlene Stewart Streit Park is scheduled to open tomorrow, Saturday, June 12.

In a statement, the Town says that registration for lane swim may be completed online at www.pelham.ca/register, and family swim bookings may be made by calling the pool directly at 905-892-9696. Registration for lessons opens Monday, June 14, at 9 AM.

Covid-19 protocols are still in place this year, and the Town asks pool users to observe the following rules:

Upon arriving at the pool, all patrons are required to go through a screening process. If you or anyone in your home has any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and self-isolate.

The pool house and change rooms are closed to the public. Please arrive in your bathing suit. Washrooms on the outside of the building near the skate park are open.

Patrons enter the pool through the side gate and leave on the opposite side of the pool house. Signage will direct you.

Patrons must shower before entering the pool deck.

Following regulations, the bather load is reduced to allow for physical distancing. To reserve a space in the pool, patrons must book their swimming time online or over the phone in advance.

The pool slide, as per Niagara Regional Public Health, is decommissioned for the summer.

Patrons are required to follow the guidance of the floor markers to ensure they are keeping 2 meters distance from others at all times and following the proper directional flow.

Staff will close the pool every hour between programs to sanitize high touch areas, including the pool gate, ladders, handrails, restroom door handles, faucets, sinks, toilets, light switches and the guard chair.

Payment with a credit or debit card is strongly encouraged.

To learn more about the Pelham Pool and its programs and regulations for this summer, visit www.pelham.ca/pool