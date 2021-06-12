In a statement released Wednesday, June 9, the Town of Pelham announced that it was was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Councillor Gary Accursi,” who died on Monday, June 7.

A retired dentist, Accursi, 72, spent the last 47 years in Pelham, including as a member of Pelham Town Council from 2010-2018. Before joining council, Accursi volunteered on various Town committees and community organizations, including chairing his church board, chairing Big Brothers of Welland County, serving as a board member with Pelham Minor Baseball, coaching hockey and lacrosse, and being one of the Pelham Business Association’s founding members.

He leaves behind his wife, Mall, three sons, two daughters, and nine grandchildren.

“I had the pleasure of sitting beside Gary for three years when we were both councillors,” said Mayor Marvin Junkin. “We shared our day-to-day living experiences, and his favourite stories involved his grandchildren coming out to help their grandpa on his farm. Gary will be remembered for many things, for all of his contributions to the Town and for being a proud family man. His impact as a Pelham resident who cared deeply about his community and its future will be felt for a very long time. I was deeply saddened to hear of Gary’s passing, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Accursi family.”

At nearly 1900 sq. ft., the largest community room at the Meridian Community Centre is named after the Accursi family, who donated $300,000 to the Town during its fundraising effort for the new facility.

Speaking to the Voice in 2018, when he ran for mayor, Accursi recalled supporting the previous Pelham Arena fundraising as well, in 1974-75.

“At that time I was just starting my career and my wife was a stay-at-home mom. We didn’t have much. I think we gave like a hundred bucks. When they came knocking on our door and we said, ‘Man, we just had our first child,’ so we did what we could.”

Decades later, having retired from his dental practice and running a construction company, Accursi decided he could make a bigger impact.

“We felt like we’re in a financial position where we could contribute to the project, and so we gave our money. We put our money where our mouth is. We felt we were paying back and paying forward. If we could do something to provide for our community of the future and our kids of the future, we wanted to do that. I have nine grandchildren that are coming up. They’ll use it intermittently because they live all around the area.”

We put our money where our mouth is. We felt we were paying back and paying forward.

While on council, Accursi was known for his attention to detail—especially on matters of spending.

“I am not a member of a political party,” he told the Voice. “In terms of where would I fall, I would say I’m fiscally conservative, but I’m socially responsible. I think it’s important for us to be cognizant of the least fortunate in our community and do what we can to help them. But I think it’s also important that we as financial managers or asset managers for our community need to do the best we can do to operate as efficiently as we can with that money and use that money as carefully as we can.”

Accursi reflected on his arrival in Pelham.

“When I first moved into this community, it had just amalgamated [in 1970], they had just joined all the five little communities. There was a great deal of angst around that. When I moved here, Pelham was very much an agricultural-based community. Fruit farms abounded, we had, I think, three canning factories in our community at that point in time. As you well know, all of that has fallen off. Not through nothing that council had any control of, it was the vagaries of the economies, the marketplace. ‘What is a small town feel?’ Neighbors knowing neighbors, and engaging with their neighbors, and feeling safe, and all of those sort of things are important and we need to be aware of them, we need to work very hard to preserve.”

After a period away from public comment, Accursi made a series of editorial contributions to the Voice over the last two years in which he offered his perspective on various aspects of current events.

“2020 will undoubtedly go down as an historically difficult year for all,” he wrote last December, “but like the dawn of a new day we can see a brightness emerging with the approval of the Pfizer vaccine, with several others in the offing. Keep the faith, stay strong, continue to follow Covid-19 guidelines, and we will all emerge from these dark days.”

Flags at Town facilities were lowered to half mast last week in Accursi’s honour.

Updated June 12, 2021.