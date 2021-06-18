Legal proceedings against Michael Bond, a former Pelham resident who was behind the wheel when he allegedly struck and killed a 66-year-old Ridgeville woman walking along Effingham Street on November 30, 2019, has been adjourned until a judicial pre-trial hearing on September 3, in Welland.

Judicial pre-trial appearances are not open to the public, being limited to the Crown, licensed defense representatives, and the accused person.

A new date will be scheduled thereafter to either receive a plea or set a trial date. Toronto-based Lawrence Ben-Eliezer is Bond’s legal aid lawyer. While Ben-Eliezer is in the process of reviewing disclosure documents and having experts prepare an accident reconstruction report, Bond is homeless, and living in shelters somewhere in Niagara.

Bond, 54, is charged under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing death, driving while under suspension, driving with no valid vehicle license, and operating an unsafe vehicle.