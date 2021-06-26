The Town of Pelham and the Niagara Region are running a large number of events, activities and contests for Pelham residents to engage in on Canada Day and throughout the month of June, leading up to the holiday. With a combination of virtual and socially distanced opportunities, there appears to be something for everyone.

“Canada Day in Pelham will be a unique celebration again this year, embracing the day’s spirit by adjusting to hybrid, virtual and drive-thru elements,” said a media release from the Town of Pelham. “Last year, events were entirely virtual, and while some virtual components remain in this year’s lineup, several additions are interactive and will get residents moving safely throughout the town.”

The celebrations include Canada Day charity t-shirts, celebration kits, a drive-thru parade, Pelham’s Great Canadian Talent Showcase, Virtual Mad Science Interactive Workshop, Virtual Interactive Magic Show and St. John Ambulance Virtual 5K and Kids 1K Run. Two online scavenger hunts through the Goosechase app will be running for this occasion—Pelham’s Great Canadian Moose Chase Challenge and the Canada Day The Niagara Way Challenge. The Home Decorating Contest and Celebrate Canada Drive By Tour and the Bike Decorating Contest are coming back this year with the addition of a Youth Colouring Contest as some of the competitive activity options available to participate in. The Niagara Area Artist Installation will also be a part of the Canada Day events.

Charity t-shirts

Limited edition Pelham Canada Day Charity t-shirts are being sold to unite Pelham residents this year and all proceeds will go to supporting Pelham Cares. The shirts can be ordered on the Town’s website and will be available to pick up from the Meridian Community Centre depending on pandemic restrictions.

Canada Day celebration kits

For some extra fun at home this Canada Day, celebration kits are available for Pelham residents. The kits include hand-waving flags, playing cards and more Canada Day-themed items. Registration for a kit and the curbside delivery location is on theTown’s website, although quantities are limited. There is a maximum of one kit per household for all Pelham residents. The goal of these kits is to add a festive element for celebrating the occasion at home.

Canada Day Drive-Thru Parade

The drive-through parade will be similar in format to last December’s Christmas parade, with a modified “reverse”-style replacing the more traditional parades from the past. Spectators will be driving through the parade route while the floats remain stationary. Local businesses and community organizations will have motionless displays set up along the route. The parade will take place at Centennial Park in Fenwick the morning of Canada Day.

Parade passes for 15-minute intervals are free and required for entry. Time slots range from 9:30 AM to 12 noon. Registration is available on the Town website, but availability is limited. Residents of Pelham were able to start registering beginning June 15, while registration for all other areas opens this Thursday, June 25. All Covid-19 precautions will be followed and all attendees must remain in their vehicles.

Pelham’s Great Canadian Talent Showcase

A virtual talent show will be put on this year by Pelham residents to showcase their skills. Talent video should be between 15 to 90 seconds long and must be family-friendly. All ages are being encouraged to submit their talents to be a part of the show.

Video submissions need to be sent in before June 28 in order to be considered for inclusion. To submit a video, visit the Town website.

The virtual Mad Science interactive workshop

A virtual Mad Science interactive workshop will be happening at 3 PM on Zoom for a live and interactive youth experience. The show includes participating in experiments from the comfort of home and requires those that attend to collect a handful of items to engage in the interactive portion of the workshop. Registration is free and required for participation. Registration is needed to secure a spot.

Virtual interactive Magic Show

The virtual interactive Magic Show is another free event running for Canada Day aimed at younger children and families. The show will be taking place on July 1 at 1 PM on Zoom with Niagara’s Scoop McCoy for Canadian-inspired magic. For an interactive experience, a downloadable magic kit is available to learn some tricks and be a part of the show at home. Registration is required for the event and the magic kit download.

St. John Ambulance Virtual 5K and Kids Fun Run Virtual 1K

Both adults and kids have the opportunity to participate in the St. John Ambulance Virtual Run for Canada Day. The goal of this event is to encourage Canadians to put their health and safety first, while raising money to support programs in the community.

The five-kilometre run will be taking place from June 26 to July 1. During that time, participants can either run or walk and when completed, send in a confirmation. There is a registration fee of $38 which also includes a race kit. The deadline to register is June 29, 2021, at 11:59 PM. Pelham youth can take part in the Kids Fun Run Virtual 1K, which is free of charge. The setup of the kid’s run is very similar to the 5K run. Participants complete the one-kilometre run or walk and are instructed to send in a confirmation once it is completed. Online registration for the Kids Fun Run Virtual 1K closes June 29, 2021, at 11:59 PM.

Participants from both runs are encouraged to join the Pelham team. Registration includes a race kit with a T-shirt, medal and bib which can be picked up either picked up from St. John Ambulance in Niagara Falls on June 24 and June 25, or mailed for an additional fee. Registration information is available on the Town website.

Pelham’s Great Canadian Moose Chase Challenge

Similar to the Goose Chase Scavenger Hunts from Easter and Family Day, a Moose Chase Challenge with Canada Day-inspired missions will be happening on July 1. This event is virtual, where participants will be engaging in the missions from their own homes and socially distanced throughout the community. A Moose Chase Challenge kit will be available for pickup and contains directions for the Goose Chase app and includes Canada Day items, like a stuffed Pelham Canada Day Moose. Registration is required to take part in the activity and to receive the kit that goes with the challenge.

Canada Day The Niagara Way Challenge

An interactive virtual scavenger hunt is being offered for the municipalities of the Niagara Region for Canada Day through the GooseChase app. The goal of this event is for Niagara residents to gather virtually when in-person events are limited at this time.

The missions or activities will be focusing on significant locations in different municipalities and will require a check-in or creative photo submissions, plus activities for those participating from home. There will be prizes offered, including a special teaser mission and a chance to win a Canada Day prize pack for those who join the Canada Day the Niagara Way GooseChase game before June 25.

Home Decorating Contest and Celebrate Canada Drive By Tour

Pelham Residents also have the opportunity to showcase their pride for Canada through the Home Decorating Contest. Decorate your home in Canada-styled decorations and get your display featured on the Celebrate Canada Drive By Tour. Registration for this event is required and available on the Town website.

Entries with attached photos of the display must be submitted by July 1 to qualify. Pelham Bucks Prize winner will be selected through voting from the drive by participants or a draw from the entries and will be notified by email.

The Celebrate Canada Drive By Tour is an opportunity for residents to drive along a route, which will be published before June 30, to view the decorated homes from the Home Decorating Contest. All those participating in the tour are encouraged to cast their vote for their favourite Canada Day display to determine the winner. The Drive By Tour is currently pending due to the possible pandemic restrictions in place.

Bike Decorating Contest

Another fun way for kids to get involved in the Canada Day celebrations is the Bike Decorating Contest. Using unique elements to display Canadian pride, Pelham residents aged 14 and under have the opportunity to decorate their bikes for a chance to win a prize.

A photo of the decorated bike must be emailed in by July 2 at noon to complete the entry. Winners will be drawn the same day at 3 PM and contacted by email. Contest terms and conditions are available on the Town website.

Youth Colouring Contest

Pelham youth, aged 14 and under, can participate in Pelham’s Canada Day Colouring Contest for the chance to win Pelham Bucks. The task is to download the Maple Leaf template from the Pelham website and create a unique image inside it for the celebration of Canada Day. The contest deadline is July 2 at noon. To participate, a photo or scanned image of the drawing must be emailed in and winners will be selected on July 2 at 2 PM and notified by email. To download and print the template or view the terms and conditions visit the Town website.

Niagara Area Artist Installation

The Town of Pelham Canada Day Planning Group and the Pelham Art Advisory Committee have called for temporary outdoor art installations to put on display around Pelham with the theme: What it means to be Canadian.

The art installations will be out on display from June 30 to July 2 and will also be a part of the virtual Moose Chase scavenger hunt. On July 1, Pelham residents are encouraged to take a drive and experience the art themselves.

Some art pieces and their locations have already been shared on the Town website. These art installations are a mural/painting by Heather Potts, located at North Pelham Park; a painted bicycle by Els and John Swart, at Harold Black Park; a sculpture of a child taking care of a plant by Manuel (Manolo) Trujillo, located at the Meridian Community Centre; and Wood Burnt Adirondack Chairs made by Peter Shishkov, at Peace Park.

For more information on the Canada Day activities or events in Pelham or to register for an event, visit www.pelham.ca/canada-day.

For even more fun, tune into the national broadcast for Canada Day and the Tim Hortons Canada Day Virtual Fireworks at 10 PM on July 1. Numerous activities, a celebration kit and a contest are also available on the Government of Canada’s website for Canada Day celebrations.