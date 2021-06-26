Municipalities large and small across the country are opting to cancel their Canada Day celebrations this year in reaction to the recent revelations of mass burial sites found at native residential schools. St. Catharines is likely poised to cancel their Canada Day celebrations this coming week.

Should the Town of Pelham do the same? Tell us what you think.

Should the Town of Pelham cancel its 2021 Canada Day celebrations? Yes 20.26% - ( 31 votes )

No 79.08% - ( 121 votes )

Not sure/No opinion 0.65% - ( 1 vote )

