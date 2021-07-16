A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 2022 in the case of two men accused of second-degree murder in the death of Pelham resident Earl Clapp.

Jason Lusted and Matthew MacInnes briefly appeared in a St. Catharines video court on Friday, July 9. Details of the court proceedings are subject to a publication ban.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin March 21, with three subsequent weeks marked off afterward.

Clapp died Oct. 2 last year after being dragged by a vehicle nearly two kilometres from his Centre Street property to Hwy. 20, east of Balfour Street. Authorities allege Lusted and MacInnes had been attempting to steal a trailer from Clapp’s property.

Lusted is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 18, however, on a matter regarding his legal representation.