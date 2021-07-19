Sherkston Shores was a good place to be a few Saturdays ago and it wasn’t just for some sand, sun and water.

Welland native Dylan Lariviere was on the deck at his family’s trailer at the popular Fort Erie sunspot when he heard his name called in the Ontario Hockey League draft.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound power forward with the Southern Tier Admirals was chosen in the ninth round, 166th overall by the Flint Firebirds.

“I was happy, kind of at a loss for words and very excited, that’s for sure,” the Grade 10 student at Centennial Secondary School in Welland said.

Going into the draft, the grandson of former National Hockey League defenceman Garry Lariviere and son of former junior B standout Trevor Lariviere had no idea when he would be selected.

“I was just happy that I got picked,” the right winger said. “I am getting ready to get started and hopefully soon I will be able to give myself the best chance to play there at some point.”

The first Southern Tier Admiral selected in the 2021 OHL draft is already thinking what he needs to do to get ready for his first major junior A training camp.

“I am going to be working out, skating and just getting stronger, better and faster,” he said.

He is looking forward to the next chapter in his hockey career.

“I have wanted to play in that league for a long time. Just finally to have a chance is amazing. I can’t wait to get started.”

Lariviere feels the OHL is the perfect spot for his development

“It’s a major league and it helps you make the next step. Everybody talks about it. I have grown up with the game and have been around the game since the beginning and it’s something you always hear about and look forward to playing in.”

His goal for his first major junior A training camp is simple.

“I want to hopefully play there one day and help the team as much as I can,” he said. “You just have to show up, work and give everything you’ve got. I can’t wait to see what happens.”

He wasn’t sure how his family was going to celebrate the momentous day.

“We are just going to soak in the moment.”

Prior to the lost year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lariviere was part of one of the most successful lines in the SCTA (South Central AAA loop) combining with Chris Reid and Sam Tonelli.

“Dylan is the quintessential power forward, but with incredible hands,” Admirals coach Steve Webb said in an earlier interview on BPSN. “He had one the highest hockey IQs in the loop. At 6-foot-3 and growing, he dominates net front and below the goal line. His combination of size, intelligence and hands make him a threat every shift.”

In 36 games with the Admirals in the 2019-20 season, Lariviere had 15 goals and 33 points in 36 games.