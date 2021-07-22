Anosan Kugathas accused of sending prostitutes to neighbour

Attorney Gurinder Gill appeared in a Welland courtroom last Friday morning representing Anosan Kugathas, the Pelham realtor who was charged on May 10 with two counts of mischief over $5000.

The charges stem from a Niagara Regional Police Service investigation which commenced in January, involving a suspect who allegedly sent unsolicited female sex trade workers to a neighbour’s residence in the Lookout subdivision in Fonthill on 15 different occasions.

The house on Joyce Crescent in which Kugathas, 29, had been living has since been sold by Engel Volkers Niagara real estate brokers in Niagara Falls, the company that employed Kathagas. He is no longer listed as an employee on the company website

Gill asked for time to collect and review disclosure documents in the case, and the presiding judge, Justice Nancy Rogers-Bain, granted a second appearance for 9 AM on August 13, at which time a Crown pre-trial would be scheduled.

The Voice was unable to reach Kugathas for comment. Previously viewable profile pages on LinkedIn, and the Engels Volkers website, were no longer available, and Kugathas had no immediately identifiable active social media presence.