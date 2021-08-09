With a commanding 712 votes, John Mastroianni has been elected to fill the Ward 3 seat left vacant by the February resignation of Lucas Spinosa.

In results still considered unofficial posted to the City of Welland’s website, Steve Soos came second, with 386 votes, Cathy Connor third, with 341 votes, Nancy Dmytrow Bilboe fourth, with 271, Douglas Thomas fifth, with 205, and Phill Gladman sixth, with 91.

The City said that of the ward’s 8085 eligible voters, just under 25 percent turned out to vote.