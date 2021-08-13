Retired business owner and former mayor Ron Leavens has died.

Shortly after 3 PM on Friday, various EMS and fire vehicles arrived at Leavens’ residence in Fonthill. A cause of death has not been confirmed. He was 75.

Leavens served as mayor of Pelham from 2003 to 2006, was a retired teacher, and owned the Fonthill PetValu franchise until recently, when he sold it to a new owner but continued to work limited hours at the store.

Current Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin recalls speaking with Leavens as Junkin was thinking about running for the position back in 2018.

“After listening to him for over an hour, I knew I had made a great decision to seek his advice,” Junkin tells the Voice. “He was a great mayor because he was a great communicator. My condolences to his wife and family members.”