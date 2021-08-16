The Fenwick Lions Club has announced the cancellation of its annual Car Show, which was scheduled for September 11 at Centennial Park in Fenwick. The show is held annually on the second weekend of September, when the club announces the winner of its Classic Car Raffle.

In a statement last week, the club said that although car shows are allowed under current Covid regulations, the safety protocols and restrictions that are in place and must be followed “have made it too daunting and restrictive to hold a fun and safe car show.”

Although the show has been cancelled, the draw for the club’s Classic Car Raffle prize, a 1968 Camaro, will go ahead as scheduled at 3 PM.

This is the second year in a row that the car show has been cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. The Classic Car Raffle was postponed for one year due to the cancellation of all the events at which the club typically sells raffle tickets. Under these unusual circumstances, the Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission and the Town of Pelham granted the Lions permission to postpone the draw to September 11 of this year.

“It’s very disappointing to cancel this year’s Car Show,” said Ryan Van Lochem, Chairman of the Fenwick Lions Classic Car Committee. “It’s a great way to end a car raffle with a park full of classic and vintage cars. We could have expected more than 300 cars and a thousand or more car enthusiasts that day.”

With Covid restrictions, selling raffle tickets went from in-person to online.

An advertising campaign was launched on January 1 with Facebook and car magazine ads as well as roadside signs.

“We couldn’t have been more pleased with the response we received,” First Vice President and Social Media Chair Steve Schilstra said. “Orders have been coming in every day since and we should have all 10,000 tickets sold by Sept. 11 draw date.”

Proceeds of the car draw go to the sponsorship of a Dog Guide from the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides Program. The club said that to raise and train each dog costs $25,000.

Tickets may still be purchased at fabulousfenwicklions.org. The draw will be carried live on Facebook at 3 PM, on September 11.