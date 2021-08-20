Promoted from within, Leah Letford is new face of Town Hall

Some people move thousands of miles across the country when they switch jobs. For Leah Letford, it will be a short jump from her previous digs on the community centre’s second floor to Pelham’s municipal nerve centre, Town Hall.

Pelham’s next Communications Specialist currently organizes special events and festivals for the Town within the Recreation, Culture and Wellness division, a role she has held since 2020. Letford’s formal duties in leading communication initiatives commence on September 13, 2021, although she jumped right into work and has already issued a number of media statements.

In a press release, Pelham CEO David Cribbs called Letford “a strong communicator with a passion for public relations and community events. Leah demonstrated herself to be the ideal candidate, possessing a strong commitment to excellence.”

The announcement noted that Pelham is “pleased to fill this position from within, continuing to focus on a culture of mentorship and career succession.”

Born and raised in Pelham, Letford confesses to having a “little bit of the farm girl” in her. With a solid background in marketing, hospitality, and tourism, the Niagara College graduate competed provincially in marketing competitions while a student, later returning as a judge and supporter for the College’s business administration program.

“I was the special events manager with Great Wolf Lodge in Niagara Falls, and was actually part of their opening team back in 2006,” said Letford. She worked for an advertising agency in Niagara Falls, as well as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, and prepared print materials, mass mailings, and overall promotion plans in the days prior to online marketing. In the interim, she has polished her skills in social media.

Her role in event organization for the Town of Pelham saw her front and centre with the Pelham Farmers Market, along with special events such as the Canada Day Drive-Thru Parade, and the Hoppin’ Easter Event. She was also instrumental in pulling together the popular Summer Chill Series, which includes the Summer Chill Eats, a culinary market highlighting Pelham’s local establishments at the Peace Park prior to and during the Bandshell Concert Series.

“It has been very different programming during the pandemic, but the events we have had in place have been really appreciated by the community, and that has made it quite fulfilling,” said Letford. And although she feels that she will miss certain aspects of her current job, she considers the communications role to be a sensible transition.

Letford has collected accolades along her career path, including a “Top 30 Under 30” honour from the hospitality industry, and most recently, a place on the 2021 Niagara Business Link “Top 40 Under 40” list.

Referencing those who regularly come from outside the municipality to join in Pelham’s myriad events and celebrations, Letford said, “Sometimes you forget how wonderful it is to actually live here in Pelham, until you start seeing it through the lens of other people. It’s why I have chosen to stay and raise my family here, and make it my home.”

She has done a great deal of volunteer work within Pelham, noting “that’s been a big part of my involvement in the community, connecting with a variety of clubs—most recently, the Third Fonthill Scouts.”

Despite the lingering pandemic, Letford optimistically added, “It’s just so nice to see people out and enjoying themselves again.”

The Town will be hiring a new special events and festivals programmer to replace Letford in her previous role. A posting should be going up soon.