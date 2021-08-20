Rest stop on River Road part of Pelham route

The President and CEO of the Niagara Health Foundation, Andrea Scott, has the organization’s Big Move Cancer Ride on her mind these days. With some $128,000 already raised in pledges, she is optimistic that the $250,000 target is attainable, even during a pandemic. Proceeds fund the Walker Family Cancer Centre of Niagara Health.

The ride is in action September 3-19, and has already attracted 200 cyclists, with more expected to sign on in the coming weeks. This is the 13th year for the event, which has raised some $4 million dollars since its inception.

Scott enjoyed the hospitality of Glen and Ellen Robins last week at their rural home on River Road in Fenwick, situated on the banks of the Welland River, meeting with event volunteers. “Glen and Helen have graciously offered their property as a rest stop on the Pelham route, which will be appreciated by many riders,” she said.

Routes of 25 KM, 50 KM, 75 KM, and a 12-KM family ride are posted on the Foundation’s website, but participants are free to make their own route as well.

“It’s really up to the cyclists to get their kilometres and donations, which are all entered online,” said Scott. “Glen and Ellen have even offered up their property here on River Road for those who wish to participate on stationary bikes.”

Scott encouraged cyclists to share their photos on social media during their ride.

The entry fee for adults is $40, and $10 for youth riders. All participants receive a limited-edition cycling jersey (when a minimum $500 fundraising goal is met), a customizable cycling bib, a Big Move Cancer Ride 2021 T-shirt, and an event-branded face mask and tote bag.

Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin told the Voice that “the Town of Pelham is honoured to once again have the Big Ride for Cancer taking place within our limits, and it is great to see a resident and his household willing to host a rest stop, which is located on the route. I am sure the riders will appreciate the effort.”

Pelham Councillor Wayne Olson, a strong proponent of events that support cancer research, commented that, “We all need a lift from the hard realities of the pandemic that has so bruised our spirits. One constant and uplifting element of our collective response has been the purposeful response of our volunteer sector. They have come through time after time. That is why I admire the contributions being made by Glen and Ellen Robins and their supporters in the biking community, and their neighbours in South Pelham. I certainly appreciate their efforts to ensure that all participants feel welcome in our town.”