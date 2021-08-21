Fonthill man allegedly sent prostitutes to harass neighbour

A man charged on May 10 with two counts of mischief over $5000 will be back in court on September 10.

Attorney Gurinder Gill appeared in a Welland courtroom via teleconference on Friday, August 13, representing Anosan Kugathas, the Pelham realtor who was charged pursuant to a Niagara Regional Police Service investigation which commenced in January. Kugathas allegedly sent unsolicited female sex trade workers to a neighbour’s residence in the Lookout subdivision in Fonthill on 15 different occasions.

The house on Joyce Crescent in which Kugathas, 29, had been living has been sold by Engel Volkers Niagara real estate brokers in Niagara Falls, the company that employed Kathagas at the time of his arrest.

Gill told the court that a Crown pre-trial conference had taken place on August 5, in which the prosecution and defence counsels met to negotiate a potential resolution. Gill said he is waiting to hear back from the assigned prosecutor with regard to a victim input statement, and further discussion as to the possibility that the case could be resolved amicably. The case was placed on the docket for September 10 at 9 AM.

Kugathas has removed his social media presence, and is no longer listed as a sales advisor on the Engel Volkers Niagara company website. Attempts by the Voice to reach him for comment proved unsuccessful.