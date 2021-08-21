Donald Lush, 45, of no fixed address, was arrested by Niagara Regional Police and charged with seven counts of theft under $5000, plus four counts of possession of property obtained by crime. Much of the stolen property has since been recovered by police.

Lush, who had outstanding warrants, was held in custody at the Niagara Detention Centre in Thorold since being apprehended. His lawyer, Sara Ramalho, told the Voice that Lush pleaded guilty to some charges via teleconference last week, and others were withdrawn by the Crown. Lush was sentenced to time-served and given probation.