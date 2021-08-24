Police say more complainants are possible

In June, the Niagara Regional Police Service received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a registered massage clinic and wellness center, in the area of Dunn Street and Drummond Road, in Niagara Falls. Police say that the alleged offense occurred during a scheduled massage therapy appointment.

On August 6, detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit arrested and charged Todd Bennett, 49, a Registered Massage Therapist, with one count of Sexual Assault. Bennett was held in custody before attending a bail hearing.

In May, the College of Massage Therapists of Ontario temporarily suspended Bennett’s registration. In a decision by the College dated July 20, his registration was revoked for sexually, physically, and verbally abusing a client, and Bennett was assessed a $20,000 fee to reimburse the College for the consequent therapy and counseling provided to the client.

In a now-deleted biographical description on a Niagara Falls massage firm’s website, Bennett was described as volunteering at Brock University working with the Athletic Therapy Team, holding a black belt in Jujitsu, and helping train “young children to defend themselves from bullying and larger attackers.”

Investigators believe there may be additional complainants and are asking anyone who has information to contact them. Individuals and witnesses with further information are encouraged to contact detectives of the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-688-4111, extension 1009363.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.