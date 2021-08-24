On July 9, 1 District uniform officers from the Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) commenced a sexual assault investigation after an adult female in her teens reported an alleged sexual assault.

The investigation was assigned to the NRPS Sexual Assault Unit. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, police say it was determined that the victim had been an employee at Two Guys Liquidation, located on Grantham Avenue in St. Catharines. A suspect was identified and determined to be an owner in the business. The sexual incidents are alleged to have occurred at the business in June and July.

On July 21, Mountaserbellah Alhamad-Alhariri, 30, of St. Catharines, was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault. Alhamad-Alhariri was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

As a result of their investigation, detectives have a concern that there could be more victims. Anyone with more information can contact detectives at 905-688-4111, 1009450.