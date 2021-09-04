On Saturday September 4, at 7 AM, Niagara Regional Police say that three armed males entered a home on Maple Street, in Pelham, while the homeowner was sleeping.

According to a police statement released Saturday afternoon, investigation revealed that property was allegedly stolen from the home by the suspects, who then fled on foot southbound toward downtown Fenwick. The homeowner did not suffer any physical injuries. Police say that incident appeared to be targeted.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify two suspects.

A 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with Break, Enter and Commit Robbery, and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Aiden Baker, 18, was arrested and charged with Break, Enter and Commit Robbery, and also held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A third suspect remains outstanding.

The investigation is remains ongoing by detectives with 3 District. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009058.