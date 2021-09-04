One of nine Niagara sites, Pelham to offer free mental health sessions for youth at MCC

Mental health services just got a lot closer and more convenient for younger Pelham residents.

Pathstone Mental Health is establishing an in-person mental health walk-in clinic at the Meridian Community Centre (MCC) off Highway 20. Pelham Town Council approved the service unanimously.

The youth-focused mental health clinic will be hosted on the second floor of the MCC every Tuesday from 11:30 AM until 7:30 PM, commencing Tuesday, September 7, by appointment.

A Pathstone clinician will provide consultation free of charge, with no doctor referral required. Same-day or advance appointments can be made by calling Pathstone’s crisis and support line at 1-800-263-4944, which is available 24 hours a day.

Funding for the clinic—$20,000 annually—which is not covered by the Ministry of Health, is being provided through a variety of funding streams, including the Town of Pelham, Fenwick Lions Club, Fonthill Lions Club, Fonthill Kinsmen Club, and the Pelham Library.

Pathstone Mental Health is a community-based organization with a mission to treat all children in Niagara struggling with mental health and addiction issues. It is the primary accredited provider of mental health services for children in the region.

Kim Rossi, Director of Philanthropy and Public Relations at Pathstone, told the Voice that, “The clinics are intended primarily for kids under age 18, but families are welcome as well. If parents have kids who feel uncomfortable attending in person, the adults can come on their child’s behalf to talk about mental health issues.”

Although a medical referral is not required, Rossi said “if a client is directed to another program for additional support, we’re able to take that next step with them, and guide them along.”

Over the past 12 months, Pathstone staff have addressed the needs of almost 10,000 youth, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. The organization’s projections suggest further increases in the future.

“It’s great news for Pelham to be able to have this clinic,” said Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin in a press statement. “Right now, it is really important to have mental health support available for youth and their families. We are very happy to see this partnership happen.”

Len Doyle, the President of the Kinsmen Club of Fonthill and District, said that, “Pathstone staff have spoken at our dinner meetings, so it was an easy vote by our club, when we heard they could provide a clinic right here in Pelham.”

Walk-in clinics are now staffed by Pathstone clinicians on Mondays in Thorold and Welland, Tuesdays in Fort Erie and Pelham, Wednesdays in Grimsby and Port Colborne, Thursdays in Beamsville and Niagara Falls, and throughout the week in St. Catharines. Video counselling is available Monday through Friday anywhere in Niagara by calling Pathstone’s crisis line at 1-800-263-4944. Further information is available online at https://pathstonementalhealth.ca/walk-in-clinic/