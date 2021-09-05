Statistics released by Niagara Public Health at midday on Sunday, September 5 show a dramatic increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases in Pelham.

From a consistent average in the low single digits over the last month, the Region reported 24 active cases in Pelham on Sunday, making it the most infectious municipality by population in Niagara. In total active cases, Pelham now ranks third, behind St. Catharines (70 cases) and Niagara Falls (69). Pelham’s cases on Sunday accounted for almost half of all new cases—55—reported in the Region.

All Niagara cases reported within the last 14 days, according to the Region, are either suspected or confirmed to be the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

There are 271 active Covid cases in the Region, with ten patients in hospital and two patients in intensive care.

Niagara Region Public Health Communications Consultant Kerri Stoakley told the Voice late Sunday afternoon that there was no immediate explanation for the spike.

“We’re still following-up with the new cases from Pelham and don’t have any insight that we can share yet,” said Stoakley.



Pelham Fire Chief and Community Emergency Management Coordinator, Bob Lymburner, had a blunt message: “The vast majority of cases are within the unvaccinated. Get the shot.”

Pelham CAO David Cribbs told the Voice that the Town did not yet have an explanation as to why the jump was so high.

“What we do know is that the overwhelming majority of people getting sick have not been vaccinated,” said Cribbs. “The vaccine does not make you immune to getting Covid, but it does mean that you will survive getting it. Please get the shot.”

Covid-19 vaccination clinics are ongoing, including two scheduled for next week at Pelham’s Meridian Community Centre. Find a full clinic schedule here.

Story updated to include comment from Niagara Region Public Health and Town of Pelham officials.

