Alleged incidents date back two decades

In June, detectives of the Niagara Regional Police Service’s Sexual Assault Unit (SAU) began investigating allegations of historic sexual assaults. The investigation revealed that between the years of 1991 and 2005, two parties under the age of 18, were allegedly sexually assaulted, according to an NRPS statement issued Wednesday, Sept. 8.

As a result of the investigation, Donald Pfielsticker, 60, of Port Colborne, was arrested and charged today with the offences of Sexual Assault (four counts), Sexual Interference (three counts), Invitation to Sexual Touching (two counts), Sexual Exploitation (two counts), and

Forcible Confinement.

Police say that detectives have reason to believe that there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Matthew Catherwood, at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009399.