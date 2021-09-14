Ontario Covid-19 portal offers easy access

With Ontario’s vaccine passport mandate set to kick-in next Wednesday, Sept. 22, restaurants, shops, and other non-essential services are preparing to enforce the requirement that patrons and employees alike demonstrate proof of vaccination upon entry.

The Province of Ontario’s Covid-19 vaccination website provides direct access both to vaccination bookings, as well the means to obtain a printable PDF form for each of your previous vaccination appointments—no matter whether you got the jab at a mass vaccination clinic, at a pharmacy, in a doctor’s office, or in a care facility.

Have your green Ontario Health card handy, and follow the instructions at https://covid19.ontariohealth.ca/app-home

The Province is reportedly working on a digital verification smartphone app with a targeted release date of Oct. 22.