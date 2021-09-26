Fonthill business owner faces multiple charges

The wheels of justice can turn slowly, especially in pandemic times. One local case in particular has had more than half a dozen continuances in the past six months.

Mark Evans, the Welland-based lawyer for Rick Lowes, briefly appeared in a Welland courtroom via videoconference on September 22, and informed the court that his client had been provided with a lengthy disclosure document, which required more time for review. The case was adjourned, for a seventh time, until October 22 at 9 AM.

Lowes, 65, was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with person under 16 in March of 2021. He was released on a $2,000 bond after his arrest. The charges only came to light in August after Niagara Police staff, upset with the service’s handling of the matter, tipped off the Voice with specifics about the case.

A publication ban prohibits the disclosure of any information about the alleged victims that may lead to their identification.

Lowes owns and operates the Country Corner Market, at Quaker Road and Line Avenue in Fonthill, and has supported numerous charitable causes in Pelham and Niagara with food donations in the past. He was recognized as the Fonthill and District Kinsmen Club’s Citizen of the Year in 2008.