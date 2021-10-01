Jason Lusted, one of two men charged with second-degree murder in the death of Pelham resident Earl Clapp, made another video court appearance Sept. 22 under his fourth legal representation since his arrest almost a year ago. Lusted is now represented by Toronto attorneys Cara Barbisan and Andrew Furgiele, who briefly served as Lusted’s lawyer last winter. Prior to this turn by Furgiele and Barbisan, Lusted was most recently represented by Hamilton lawyer Charles Spettigue.

Lusted’s co-accused, Matthew MacInnes, remains represented by St. Catharines attorney Andrew Burton.



Clapp died one year ago this Saturday after being dragged by a vehicle more than a kilometre from his Centre Street property to Hwy. 20 near Balfour Street. Police believe the 74-year-old interrupted the attempted theft of a trailer outside his home.

Lusted is expected to be back in court Oct. 6. A preliminary hearing in the case remains scheduled for March for both accused.