A tribute party for former Pelham Town Clerk Nancy Bozzato, who retired in May, drew a large crowd of friends and well-wishers at the Meridian Community Centre on Thursday evening, Sept. 23, staggered over two seatings.

Bozzato and her husband have been spending most of the summer at their cottage in Magnetawan, northwest of Huntsville, simply enjoying their retirement.

“It’s wonderful to see all these memorable faces,” Bozzato said.