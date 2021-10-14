The cases of Jason Lusted and Matthew MacInnes were addressed before Judge Moira Moses in the Ontario Court of Justice at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines last week.

Pelham resident Earl Clapp, 74, died October 2, 2020, after police say he was likely dragged by a vehicle nearly two kilometres from his Centre Street property to Highway 20, east of Balfour Street. Authorities allege Lusted and MacInnes had been attempting to steal a trailer from Clapp’s property, and caused Clapp’s death.

Lusted is represented by Toronto attorneys Cara Barbisan and Andrew Furgiele, while the co-accused, Matthew MacInnes, has retained St. Catharines attorney Andrew Burton. Lusted is expected to be back in court on November 5 via Zoom.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on March 21, 2022, with the trial to continue for three weeks. Certain details of the court proceedings are subject to a publication ban.