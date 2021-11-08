Alleges procedural violations

Welland social activist Steven Soos is not one to hide his feelings when it comes to the political arena.

Suffice it to say that he is royally ticked off with Regional Councillors Rob Foster and Tom Insinna, who in his estimation pulled “cowardly political stunts” to shut down debate on Soos’ motion before council, which sought a declaration of a state of emergency with regard to mental health, homelessness, and addiction in Niagara.

The motion put forward by West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma, created in partnership with Soos and also championed by Niagara Falls Councillor Wayne Campbell, had been supported by 11 of Niagara’s 12 lower-tier municipalities, along with Members of Parliament Dean Allison and Tony Baldinelli.

But council members were divided on the motion, having already acknowledged that a “significant crisis” exists in the region, in an alternative motion put forward previously by Insinna, which had been approved by council. Foster spoke on a point of order against revisiting the issue, and a council vote failed to obtain the two thirds majority needed to address it.

Soos was livid, given that the four delegates he had arranged to speak to his motion would not be able to address council, and also due to his view (supported by the council clerk) that the matter was not a “reconsideration,” having never been actually debated due to Insinna’s alternative motion being adopted.

“THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE. How can it be a reconsideration if it was never voted on in the first place?” wrote a disgruntled Soos on his Facebook page. “I am disgusted and appalled at the behaviour of members of Niagara Regional Council, and their blatant disregard for people coping with mental health issues, substance misuse issues, and homelessness. Thank you, council, for continuing to send the message that marginalized people do not matter to you.”

Pathstone Mental Health CEO Shaun Baylis’ had issued a statement in support of the call for a state of emergency on mental health, homelessness, and addiction, as had the United Way of Niagara. Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin, who also sits on Regional Council, advocated for the state of emergency, and in his column in the Voice last week expressed his disappointment at what he called “astute political maneuvering” which derailed Soos’ motion.

“It’s a spit in the face to every person dealing with mental health, homelessness, and addiction,” said Soos. “It’s a spit in the face to every activist in this region fighting for these causes. And it’s a spit in the face of the local councillors in 11 municipalities who unanimously supported the call to action.”

By voting on the motion as a reconsideration, and defeating it, the motion can’t be introduced for the rest of the term, said Soos.

“Regional Council is not willing to tackle these issues head on. They just want to play politics, when this issue should be about getting the people who are struggling with mental health, homelessness, addiction, the funding resources and frontline services that they deserve.”

Soos doesn’t intend to let the matter drop. He has already initiated a complaint with the Ontario Ombudsman based on the charge that rules of procedure were not followed, and is also pursuing an Integrity Commissioner complaint against Foster “for his manipulative and deceptive stunt” which Soos characterized as “disgraceful, cowardly, and pathetic.”

When asked by the Voice if he felt justified in saddling taxpayers with the cost of the ombudsman and integrity commissioner inquiries, Soos responded, “You want to talk about the cost to taxpayers, be aware that the Canadian economy suffers $51 billion a year in lost productivity due to mental health issues.”

Soos sought the Welland Ward 3 city council seat left vacant by Lucas Spinosa, when he resigned in February of 2021, but finished second to John Mastroianni in the August by-election. Soos hosts an online interview program called True Politics, which he uses as a platform for his social agenda.

Contacted by the Voice, Regional Chair Jim Bradley’s office provided a response via email, which included the October 21 memorandum to Niagara Regional Council from Bradley. In the memo, he indicated that he would be willing to sign an emergency declaration on homelessness, mental health, and addictions, “should it be the will of Council, although it would be largely symbolic, and would bring no additional funding or resources.”

Bradley noted that Regional Council had spent a considerable amount of time last February debating the emergency declaration issue, and had “decided to go in a different direction and not pursue a declaration.” His memo went on to say that “given the time Council had spent on this issue in the past, members successfully challenged my ruling and voted to deem the motion a reconsideration. Ultimately, it did not achieve the two-thirds majority vote required to bring the motion to floor.”

The positive outcome from Bradley’s perspective was that “a significant amount of work continues to occur locally on these complex challenges, along with substantial advocacy efforts with senior levels of government.” He referenced a recent report from KPMG stated that the Niagara Region contributes more local tax dollars to tackle homelessness than any other comparator area in the province.

“I want to assure the public that these matters remain a top priority for this term of council, and we will continue to make all reasonable efforts to combat the tragic effects of homelessness, mental health and addictions across the Region,” wrote Bradley.

Pelham Regional Councillor Diana Huson told the Voice that normally she supports adding delegates to an agenda.

“I believe I voted in favour of allowing the speakers to be added, despite their late submission,” she said. “With regard to the mental health emergency matter which was called into question as a reconsideration, I did support that also, and by extension of that, by passing the matter, it was removed from the agenda, which meant there wasn’t an agenda item for the speakers to delegate for. I also was of the opinion that we already heard and dealt with this item in February. They’re two different things, although related.”

Huson said that in supporting the reconsideration, she read through the staff reports, and listened to the opinions of Dr. Hirji, Niagara’s Acting Medical Officer of Health, and Adrienne Jugley, Niagara’s Commissioner of Community and Social Services.

“I also reviewed the motion council passed previously, which included advocacy letters from the Chair to the provincial and federal governments asking for more resources, advocacy from the Chair to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and also the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, a staff report highlighting service gaps relating to mental health, addictions, and wellbeing, and an update for council from the Overdose Prevention and Education Network of Niagara on the status of actions relating to addictions,” said Huson. “In weighing all of this information, I believe what we passed in February was fair and impactful. But I also feel that the next logical place for further advocacy efforts is with the provincial and federal governments, that can direct the vital resources needed to improve the overall mental health, homelessness and addictions landscape in Niagara.”

Huson added that her preference was “for the matter to be referred back to Public Health and Social Services, where it’s appropriate to have extensive debates prior to coming to council. However, that’s not where the debate landed.”