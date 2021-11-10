Fenwick resident Bailey Denbak pleaded guilty on Friday, November 5, to charges of possessing child pornography and voyeurism. According to reporting by the St. Catharines Standard, Denbak was sentenced in a St. Catharines courtroom to 90 days in jail, to be served on weekends, followed by an 18-month conditional sentence, the first nine months of which are to be served under house arrest.

According to the report, US authorities contacted Niagara Police in early 2020 concerning child pornography being shared through Facebook Messenger, which allows private conversations between Facebook users. In October 2020, police searched a home in Fenwick and seized various electronic devices, one of which contained six images of child pornography.

The Standard also reported that a 22-minute video was found, recorded by a camera hidden in a bathroom and showing a teenage girl taking a shower. The video concludes with Denbak returning to the bathroom to retrieve the recording device.