A former Fonthill resident charged on May 10 with two counts of mischief over $5000 will be back in court on November 19.

A paralegal for attorney Gurinder Gill appeared in a Welland courtroom via teleconference on Friday, November 5 representing Anosan Kugathas, the Pelham realtor who was charged pursuant to a Niagara Regional Police Service investigation which began in January of 2021. Kugathas allegedly sent unsolicited female sex trade workers to a neighbour’s residence in the Lookout subdivision in Fonthill on 15 different occasions.

The house on Joyce Crescent in which Kugathas, 29, had been living has been sold by Engel Volkers Niagara real estate brokers in Niagara Falls, the company that employed Kathagas at the time of his arrest.

A crown pre-trial hearing took place on August 5, in which the prosecution and defense counsels met to negotiate a potential resolution.

Gill’s paralegal representative said that he is still awaiting a victim input statement, and the case was put over to November 19.

Kugathas has removed his social media presence, as is no longer listed as a sales advisor on the Engel Volkers Niagara company website. Attempts by the Voice to reach him for comment proved unsuccessful.

This is not Kugathas’ first run-in with the law.

In August of 2015, Kugathas and three other men were charged by York Regional Police, and had their motorcycles impounded for a week, after they were spotted travelling at nearly double the speed limit on Highway 404 by an Ontario Provincial Police aircraft. According to police, the four had been travelling as fast as 190 kilometres per hour and were seen making unsafe lane changes around other vehicles after exiting the highway.