As a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) the highest distinction of the profession is to be named a Fellow—a designation that Teresa Quinlin, the Town of Pelham’s Director of Corporate Services and Treasurer has recently received.

According to a Town statement, Quinlin joins a distinguished list of Fellows and dedicated CPAs who are “celebrated for their outstanding career achievements and valuable community contributions.”

Fellows are nominated annually and evaluated based on their professional career achievements as well as their volunteer contributions.

“Ms. Quinlin has been such a good example of how the accounting profession can help people and create confidence in public institutions,” said Town of Pelham CAO, David Cribbs. “She was appointed to provide answers, fix problems, and restore confidence and stability. This she has done in spades and as such, is very deserving of the distinction of Fellow.”

With a career that has spanned nearly forty years, with experience most recently in the education and municipal sectors, Quinlin came to the Town of Pelham in 2017. She was integral to the creation of the Town’s first annual report, produced for the 2019 fiscal year. In addition to her role within the Town, Quinlin also serves as the President of the Board of Directors for Women’s Place, South Niagara and is the Director and Treasurer of the Finance and Investment Committee with the Niagara Health Foundation.