Former Pelham mayor David Augustyn is running as the NDP candidate in the Niagara West riding in next year’s Provincial election.

What’s your reaction? Take our poll!

From 1 (least) to 5 (most), how likely are you to vote for Niagara West NDP candidate David Augustyn in Ontario's 2022 provincial election? 1-Never

2-Unlikely, but possible

3-Don't know

4-Likely, but not definite

5-Absolutely What is your Niagara West riding municipality of residence? Grimsby

Lincoln

Pelham

St. Catharines

Wainfleet

West Lincoln Provincially, I generally vote: Green

Liberal

NDP

Progressive Conservative

Varies by election

Look for results in next week’s Voice!

If no poll appears above, a vote was already registered from your device or IP address.