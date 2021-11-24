A former Fonthill resident charged on May 10 with two counts of mischief over $5000 will be back in court on December 17.

A paralegal for attorney Gurinder Gill appeared in a Welland courtroom via teleconference last Friday representing Anosan Kugathas, the Pelham realtor who was charged pursuant to a Niagara Regional Police Service investigation which started in January of 2021. Kugathas allegedly sent unsolicited female sex trade workers to a neighbour’s residence in the Lookout subdivision in Fonthill on 15 different occasions.

The house on Joyce Crescent in which Kugathas, 29, had been living has been sold by Engel Volkers Niagara real estate brokers in Niagara Falls, the company that employed Kathagas at the time of his arrest.

A CPT (crown pre-trial) had taken place, in which the prosecution and defense counsels meet to negotiate a potential resolution. Disclosure documents have been filed, and Kugathas now must consult with his legal counsel to provide instructions.