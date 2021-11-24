As a result of an ongoing investigation by detectives assigned to the Niagara Regional Police Sexual Assault Unit, an additional sexual assault complainant has come forward.

On November 19, Todd Bennett, 50, was arrested and charged with three additional counts of sexual assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code. Bennett was initially charged with one count of sexual assault in early August.

According to police, incidents involving the additional complainant occurred at two locations: a registered massage clinic and wellness centre located in the area of Dunn Street and Drummond Road, in Niagara Falls; and a registered massage clinic located in the area of Merrittville Highway and Decew Road, in Thorold.

Investigators continue to believe there may be additional complainants and are asking anyone who has information to contact them. Individuals and witness with further information are encouraged to contact detectives of the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-688-4111, extension #1009363.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to person who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.