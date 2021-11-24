Still no meeting with Crown prosecutor

Rick Lowes, 65, who was charged with three counts of sexual assault, and one count of sexual interference with person under 16, in March of 2021, was represented in Welland court last Friday via teleconference by his attorney, Mark Evans of Welland.

Evans told Justice Patricia Lavalee that he is attempting to arrange a crown pre-trial meeting, or CPT, in which the accused and their legal counsel meet with the Crown prosecutor to discuss the case and negotiate a possible resolution or guilty plea. Lowes has a new court date of December 17.

A publication ban prohibits the disclosure of any information about the alleged victims that may lead to their identification.

Lowes owns and operates the Country Corner Market, at Quaker Road and Line Avenue in Fonthill, and has supported numerous charitable causes in Pelham and Niagara with food donations in the past. He was recognized as the Fonthill and District Kinsmen Club’s Citizen of the Year in 2008.