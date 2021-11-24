Last week we asked readers to tell us whether they were prepared to vote for former Pelham mayor David Augustyn, whose final years in office were marked by controversy over the health of Town finances and a questionable land-for-credits scheme in East Fonthill.

With 210 qualified results tallied, the answer is unambiguous. An overwhelming number of Pelham respondents answered “Never” to the question, “How likely are you to vote for Niagara West NDP candidate David Augustyn in Ontario’s Provincial election?”

Augustyn polled no better than 50 percent in remaining municipalities, with two-thirds of self-identified St. Catharines voters also voting “Never.”

While safeguards are in place to eliminate multiple votes, this is a self-selected poll, meaning it has no scientific validity compared to a formal random survey undertaken by a professional polling firm.