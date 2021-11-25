Pelham CAO David Cribbs is taking one for the team.

His upper lipholstery, so to speak, has been growing since November 1 in solidarity with the Movember campaign, an annual global event involving the growing of mustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and suicide.

Asked if his wife appreciates his new look, which is a combination mustache-goatee often referred to as a Van Dyke, Cribbs responded, “She is suffering through perseverance. She’s a strong woman.”

The aim of Movember is to increase early cancer detection and diagnosis, support effective treatments, and ultimately reduce the number of preventable deaths. Besides annual check-ups, the Movember Foundation encourages men to be aware of family history of cancer and to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Since inception, the Movember Foundation has raised $837 million dollars and funded some 1,200 projects in 20-plus countries.

The Town Hall fundraising effort is being led by engineering technologist Taylor Boyle, who has sprouted an active beard over the past three weeks. Building intake/zoning technician David Christiansen and Cribbs complete the hairy triumvirate.

Boyle has set the Town Hall target at $600, and told the Voice that over $500 has been raised thus far.

“My wife absolutely hates it, but as long as I raise money for a good cause, she tolerates it,” said Boyle. It’s going to stay a mustache until December 1. After that, I’m going full Santa,” he said with a laugh.

Christensen’s ‘stache is a rather sparse effort.

“We’ll just have to see how it goes,” he said with a shrug.

Cribbs dashed any notion that his facial hair will be a fixture throughout the holiday season.

“December 1, this thing is gone,” he said.