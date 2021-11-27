Business partners Tanya Dorvil and Njeri Mugwe were personal care workers (PSWs) for many years at West Park Hospital in Toronto, before making the decision to escape big-city traffic and costs, and relocate with their families to Niagara.

With combined experience of 37 years in the industry, both did their PSW training in Toronto, with Dorvil attending a private college, and also studying emergency telecommunications at Humber College. Mugwe graduated from George Brown’s PSW program.

“We shared the primary 24-hour care of one particular client in Toronto, an older gentleman named Harold,” said Dorvil. “He passed away in January of 2021. We honoured Harold in the first three letters of our company name, Harmony, which we launched on October 4. We want to give the best service. We’re not happy with what we have seen out there, with the management by other companies and the treatment of PSW employees. We are building our own team of PSWs, and screening them carefully. We have hired five thus far.”

Harmony’s logo features two hummingbirds, one burgundy, one blue, facing each other, representing the partnership.

“Our phones are on 24/7 in the event of emergencies,” said Mugwe. “We recognize that each individual has specific needs according to their health, living arrangements —home, long term care, hospital, hospice—culture and religion, and basic personal preferences.”

Hygiene (showering, bathing), grooming (oral care, hair care, dressing), toileting, light meal prep, and housekeeping are all services provided, as are in-home activities such as exercise and games, and recreational outings beyond the home. Medication management, monitoring blood sugar and blood pressure, palliative care, and Alzheimer/dementia care are provided by PSW workers, who are also available for travel accompaniment to medical appointments, banking, and personal commitments.

A fully insured company, Harmony’s PSW assignments are based on a minimum call of three hours service, but Dorvil said that they are offering an introductory special: book three hours, and receive two free. Free consultations are offered over the telephone.

Harmony may be reached via email at [email protected], and by phone at 905-347-2273. The company website is www.harmonypcs.com