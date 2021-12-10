Students collect for kids in need

Almost 200 boys and girls will be able to snuggle up with a good book this Christmas, thanks to the students at A.K. Wigg Public School, on Haist Street in Fonthill.

Karen Schmidt, the Children’s Planning Council Coordinator at Niagara Region, confirmed that A.K. Wigg’s donation was 179 pairs of pajamas and 169 books, plus assorted hats, socks, and slippers. It is the only school in Niagara that is involved in the books and pajamas project.

“The children who will be receiving these donations are so grateful,” said Schmidt, who organizes community outreach projects as one of her duties. “The A.K. Wigg students’ hard work ensures that many others will have their own cozy pajamas plus a new book to read this holiday season.”

“This was a school-wide project,” said Grade 2 teacher Brenda Bradley, noting that it is the third year that the school has partnered with the Region.