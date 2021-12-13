Approved by Pelham Town Council in April and installed in June, two rainbow-painted Pride benches were stolen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 11-12. The benches were located at Peace Park and near the Meridian Community Centre, both in Fonthill.

Pelham CAO David Cribbs told the Voice that bolts holding down the benches were cut by persons unknown. The Town has reported the theft to Niagara Regional Police.

“The theft of Pride benches is disheartening and this is likely distressing for residents who are members of the LGTBQ2S+ community,” said Cribbs. “The Town will figure something out and the benches will be replaced. Hate does not get to triumph in Pelham, Ontario.”