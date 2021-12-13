As we come to the end of a second pandemic year, with a new Covid variant spreading rapidly, inflation at a near-20-year high, the real estate market showing no signs of cooling, and Pelham’s municipal finances on stronger but still precarious footing, how satisfied are you with the policies and performance of your elected representatives?

Starting at the federal level and working down to the municipal level, tell us how much you approve of how various levels of government have served the public this year.

In each case, 1 is lowest approval, while 10 is highest approval.

Let’s start with the federal government.

How much do you approve of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's performance in 2021? 1

10 How much do you approve of Niagara West MP Dean Allison's performance in 2021? 1

10 On the provincial level, how much do you approve of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's performance in 2021? 1

10 How much do you approve of Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff's performance in 2021? 1

10 If the next provincial election were held today, how likely would you be to vote to return Ford/Oosterhoff to government? 1

10 In Niagara Region, how much do you approve of Regional Chair Jim Bradley's performance in 2021? 1

10 How much do you approve of Niagara Regional Councillor Diana Huson's performance in 2021? 1

10 Thinking now of Pelham's municipal government, how much do you approve of Mayor Marvin Junkin's performance in 2021? 1

10 How much do you approve of Pelham Town Councillor Lisa Haun's performance in 2021? 1

10 How much do you approve of Pelham Town Councillor Bob Hildebrandt's performance in 2021? 1

10 How much do you approve of Pelham Town Councillor Ron Kore's performance in 2021? 1

10 How much do you approve of Pelham Town Councillor Wayne Olson's performance in 2021? 1

10 How much do you approve of Pelham Town Councillor Marianne Stewart's performance in 2021? 1

10 How much do you approve of Pelham Town Councillor John Wink's performance in 2021? 1

10 I would like to see Mayor Marvin Junkin re-elected in 2022. Yes

Unsure I would like to see Councillor Lisa Haun re-elected in 2022. Yes

Unsure I would like to see Councillor Bob Hildebrandt re-elected in 2022. Yes

Unsure I would like to see Councillor Ron Kore re-elected in 2022. Yes

Unsure I would like to see Councillor Wayne Olson re-elected in 2022. Yes

Unsure I would like to see Councillor Marianne Stewart re-elected in 2022. Yes

Unsure I would like to see Councillor John Wink re-elected in 2022. Yes

Thank you for sharing your opinion! Look for results in the December 22 edition of the Voice.

NOTE: Due to a programming issue, poll results were reset after receiving approximately 20 votes on Monday evening, Dec. 13. If you voted during this time, you may respond again.

