Keep your eyes peeled for a Dodge 1500 pickup truck that is literally lighting up Pelham’s roadways.

Brad Saplywy and his 11-year-old son Brayden, of Fonthill, are in the second year of their seasonal fundraiser for Pelham Cares.

The duo spent a dozen hours adorning their ride with 8000 LED multicoloured lights, with the help of a couple rolls of duct tape. During December, they position the truck at local businesses, solicit donations, and participate in seasonal events like the Santa Claus Parade in Fenwick. They have a website and Facebook page (#joymakertruck) and also plan to visit seniors’ homes to share some goodwill.

In 2020, they raised $2000 and a truckload full of food for the local charity. This year, the target is $4000. Brad said that $1500 is in their coffers thus far, thanks in large part to a $500 donation from the condo residents of Lookout Village at 200 Highway 20 West.

Condo resident Terry Nicholls told the voice that he and his neighbours “simply wanted to support young Brayden’s initiative.”

A Grade 6 student at St. Alexander School in Fonthill, Brayden is a civic-minded young man, and member of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council in Pelham. Brayden came up with the concept of the glowing truck fundraiser in 2020, when the pandemic lockdowns cast a pall on Christmas, and depression was rampant.

“People were unhappy because of the pandemic and the lockdown, and they couldn’t see their families and friends,” said Brayden. “I decided to call our truck the JoyMaker, because it brings happiness to people that see it.”

Donations are welcomed online at: https://bit.ly/3dI1qvt