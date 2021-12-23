A special thank you to Mark

As you know, Saturday a week ago was very windy. My husband went out to pick the newspaper up at the end of the driveway and was blown over by the wind. I ran out in my stocking feet to get him up. He is a big man, and I couldn’t help him up by myself. No one was home at the neighbours. Next best thing was to wave down a passing car on Canboro Road. Of the dozen or more cars that sped by no one would stop. Finally one gentleman did — Mark—who pulled into our driveway. It was all the two of us could do to get him up and back into the house. I am speechless about those who chose not to stop and help. My husband is 77, he’s banged-up but mending. A heartfelt thanks to Mark, the only one who did stop to help. Karen and Gerry Letford

Charlie’s very blessed life

It wasn’t until I read the Dec. 8 edition of the Voice that I found out who all those people were who walked quickly up the driveway at the Pelham Animal Hospital and turned left at the sidewalk. [Protest disrupts Christmas Market, Dec. 8, p.12.] As I watched them, I had a bad feeling that they were up to no good. We were at the veterinarian for Charlie the dog’s end-of-life appointment. Charlie had a good life. He was a very lucky dog. Thank you for the condolences from those who knew Charlie. Horses, dogs, cats, and other animals have care, food, water, and a warm bed. A great life! If all the people in this world had this treatment, they would be so very blessed. Susan Grimwood

Slow down, relax, curb the impatience

I found two items in your latest issue extremely offensive. Does the letter writer actually promote speeding and ignoring traffic laws and insult “geriatric” drivers? [“Modest proposal to increase road safety—fewer oldies,” Letters, Dec. 15, p.5.]

I do agree that the older generation tends to drive slowly and more carefully, and I agree that some of them should not be driving at all. It is, however, “confident” drivers like him that cause more accidents. He likes to Google and if he would Google statistics by the National Safety Council he would see that the majority of people killed in motor vehicle crashes are between 15 and 64 years old. Drivers over 70 could be slow and annoying, but most of them do not drive on the QEW. They do short, necessary local drives for groceries or appointments, trying to be independent and ease the burden on their children, neighbors and relatives. We always seem to be in a hurry. It leads me to the second item, about “Karen” and “Terry.” [“But the sign says,” Column Six, Dec 15, p.1.] No, my name is not Karen or Terry but I find this insulting for them. I do understand impatience while standing in the long grocery line while somebody is being difficult. I too find it irritating but I do not call anybody derogatory names, not even as a joke. It was meant to be witty but somehow I don’t find it very funny. As a whole we are an irritable, impatient generation. Always in a hurry to get someplace, to do something, to be better, to be smarter, to be first, and we don’t have time to enjoy good moments in life. Why waste energy on such petty grievances. We should take a lesson from poet Kahil Gibran: I have learn silence from the talkative / tolerance from intolerant / kindness from the unkind / I shall not be ungrateful to those teachers. Dana Stefko

The subject title of the letter regarding older drivers suggests a satire is coming in the style of Jonathan Swift (satiric essay, A Modest Proposal), but alas, the writer seems to be straightforward and serious in the letter.

If that is the case, I think I know him: he is the guy who barrels through residential areas, such as Pelham Street, with no regard to the fact that it is a residential area whose residents do not appreciate drivers speeding over the posted limit. I also know his (metaphorical) cousin, the driver who not only speeds in residential areas, but has a loud muffler system announcing their entitlement.

Regarding his inference that only a fool would drive the speed limit on major roadways such as the QEW and that a ticket would never be issued for driving 120 km/h, I thought I would ask my recently retired OPP friend if this is so. His response: “Police get bored too. If there is nothing else to do, they will stop you. Best bet is to be no faster than the tenth person on the road.”

The writer notes that if I am driving 50 km/h around town of course he will tailgate me and angrily pass. Well, well, oh dear. I also used Google (sorry Miss Hall!) to verify Latin phrasing. I think the one you want is Ut de via mea: Get out of my way. Good luck with that simmering road rage.

Sandra Junkin

Symbolism hard to miss

I’m very happy the stolen Pride benches have been recovered, however, I wish whoever took them told someone their motivation. Maybe it’s just me, because I’m gay, but seeing the benches hanging on that fence brought back memories of Matthew Shepard. For those who don’t know, Matthew Shepard was a 21-year-old college student who was beaten, tortured, and left tied to a barbed-wire fence to die in Wyoming in 1998, because he was gay. I hope this was not the intended message but rather an unfortunate coincidence. I don’t want to believe that there are people in the town of Pelham who would want to send this type of message to the LGBTQ+ community. Trent Crick

Disappointed with them all

Each level of government has been a disappointment for different reasons [The Voice Poll, “Satisfaction with governance,” Dec. 15, p.2]. The Federal bunch are spending too much imaginary money. The Provincial bunch are owned by the developers and real estate interests. The Regional bunch tax too much and will not rein-in hiring. The local bunch seem to be at the mercy of our bloated administration and spend too much time bickering and posing. They are taxing us too much as well. These are trying times for all but I see no government rising above chaos and leading. Jim Pitt

The joys of Christmas should be for everyone

We are quickly closing in on Christmas Day. For many of us it will be a day filled with joy and in the company of family, friends and relatives. However, there are others who will spend their day dispirited and missing the company of those who have been important parts of their lives. The pandemic will likely diminish the joy for some and worsen feelings of sadness felt by others who suffer some misfortune. There are many facing the loss of loved ones and no longer feel entitled to the joys of the Christmas season. They recall memories of past Christmases to ease the pain of loss but that does not come close to the feelings of joy they once celebrated. Should you know of such persons it would be generous if you could share some of your joy with them in some way. Perhaps a visit, an invitation or some other token might lift their spirit and ease their pain just a little. To change a grim face to a grin is a remarkable and uniquely human accomplishment. Perhaps among those who suffer the most are the homeless. Not only are they without shelter but are without food, companionship and good health. Perhaps this year we could make an effort to support those shelters so these poor souls have warmth, comfort and nourishment during this our season of joy. Due to the pandemic hospital visitations are restricted to very few cases. Those who are hospitalized likely feel downhearted and lonesome due to their confounded medical condition. They very much miss the warmth, assurances and companionship of their partners, family and friends. While you cannot visit them in person, perhaps if you send them some token that demonstrates your caring and admiration, their downtrodden spirits might be lifted for a moment or more. If so, every little bit matters. Actually, there are a number of convenient ways to contribute to the comfort and joy of those facing a less than joyous season. There are many organizations devoted to helping the downtrodden in our community. Pelham Cares, the Hope Center, many churches, and the Salvation Army are just a few of such charitable entities that can make excellent use of your gift in support of their efforts. Meanwhile, as the big day arrives many of us will be fortunate enough to experience the true meanings of the joys of Christmas. The tradition of gift-giving and receiving will add moments of delight and feelings of joy more than any other day of the year. We will be among friends and relatives we cherish and admire. We will enjoy special treats and foods that continue the feelings of joy throughout the day. Hopefully, we will take a moment to appreciate our good circumstances and to wish better fortunes for those who have less. Having contributed to others who may be troubled by misfortune will humbly add to your level of joy this Christmas. It is well known that making someone happy gives back. It makes you feel good about yourself and gives more meaning to your life. May you and yours have a joyful Christmas and a healthy and happy New Year. ◆

