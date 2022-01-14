Jim Summersides, 97, served in Devil’s Brigade

Many of the struggles which forged Canada’s identity as a nation were waged on foreign battlefields. Vimy Ridge, perhaps Canada’s most celebrated military victory in World War I, at the cost of over 10,000 killed and wounded, was one such crucible. Another was the D-Day landing of 14,000 Canadians at Juno Beach, in Normandy, on June 6, 1944, troops who drove the Nazis back from the Atlantic seawall. Also included in the Normandy invasion were 450 members of the First Canadian Parachute Battalion, who dropped into France in the pre-dawn darkness to engage the enemy.

Jim Summersides of Pelham didn’t participate in the D-Day invasion. He and his fellow commandos in the First Special Service Force (FSSF) were referred to as “D-Day Dodgers” by some in the military. But the moniker was offered in jest, cognizant of the Italian Campaign that kept Summersides and his unit from the fighting on Normandy’s beaches.

The Lookout Ridge retirement home resident might be 97 years old — “97-and-a-half,” said Summersides — but he still has his wits about him. In his mind, he can still hear the gunfire from over 75 years ago, and see the faces of his fellow commandos who fell in action on the beaches of Anzio in Italy.



This past December 16, an Italian-Canadian organization called Peace Through Valor honoured Summersides with a plaque, a token of thanks for his role during the liberation of their country. Don Shelton, Canadian vice president of the First Special Service Force Association, and Rick Hatt from Fonthill Legion Branch 613, presented the award.

“Many Italians emigrated to Canada after the war, and they deeply recognized the sacrifice of these men,” said Shelton. “Canadians were at the forefront of battles that raged across Italy, and cemeteries with rows of white stone etched with a maple leaf mark the sacrifices of thousands of brave Canadians who risked all to free the people of Italy.”

The FSSF was an elite American-Canadian commando unit of 1800 men (500 Canadian) in three regiments, under the command of the United States Fifth Army. The force was activated in July of 1942, and modern-day American and Canadian special forces trace their heritage to this unit.

Much feared by the Nazis for their fighting prowess, the commandos were nicknamed “The Black Devils” after the discovery of the personal diary of a German officer, in which he referred to “die schwarzen Teufeln” (the Black Devils). The allusion was to the fact that the commandos had smeared their faces with black boot polish for their covert operations in the dark of night, as they stealthily overwhelmed German defenders, often using silent weapons and hand-to-hand combat tactics. The unit was proficient in the use of explosives, parachuting, amphibious landings, rock-climbing and mountain warfare, and as ski troops.

More sweat on the training field means less blood on the battlefield

The motto of the FSSF was “more sweat on the training field means less blood on the battlefield.” The American and Canadian commandos bonded tightly through rigorous training, and were undaunted at the overwhelming odds they faced on their missions. To instill fear in the enemy, the FSSF often left calling cards behind after raids, bearing their red spearhead shoulder insignia, and a message written in German — “The worst is yet to come.”

The regiments’ exploits were presented in the popular 1968 action movie The Devil’s Brigade, with Hollywood’s broad license towards embellishment on full display.

Summersides noted that one of the attractions of joining the all-volunteer, high-risk unit was that the Americans were perceived as having better food than the Canadian and British armies provided for their troops.

The FSSF battled heroically throughout Italy, and were some of the first Allied troops to enter Rome in June of 1944, just as the Normandy invasion was commencing. Travelling down the road into Rome, Summersides and his unit were met by a group of nuns celebrating their liberation.

“Mother Superior had a bottle of wine, and an apple. She looked at me, and sensing I was underage, she gave me the apple, and the wine to the other guys” laughed Summersides.

One of the lucky ones, Summersides was never wounded in battle, although he did contract an infection in his hands.

Don Shelton, whose father served in the FSSF, views it as important to honor the veterans of the Devil’s Brigade by keeping the association alive, with reunions that have been ongoing since 1947. The association has 500 paying members, and 3600 followers on its Facebook page, he said.

“The FSSF had 137 percent casualties, because they would get injured and patched up, then come back to the fighting, and get wounded again,” said Shelton. “Although they never bragged about it, their kill ratio was 25-to-one against battle-hardened Nazi troops. They were very effective at their job. A lot of their action was at night, and that scared the hell out of the enemy. To the people of Italy, the commandos of Jim’s unit were liberators, not conquerors.”

Summersides is one of six surviving Canadians and approximately 20 Americans in the three FSSF regiments.

“We were right there in the front…always the front.”