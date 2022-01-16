Gather the shovels and dust off the snowblower

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for large areas of Ontario, including Niagara. In a media statement, the Town of Pelham says that heavy snow is forecast to start falling Sunday night, with accumulations of up to 40 cm by Monday night.

Local blowing snow is also possible Monday afternoon and evening with gusty northerly to northwesterly winds. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

The Town reminds residents to keep the streets clear. During weather events and when sanders, salters or plows are in operation, parking is not allowed on any Town roadway.

Pelham has developed a guide to help residents navigate the first 72 hours of an emergency situation. Find it here.