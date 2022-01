With Monday’s snowstorm leading to the cancellation of services and closures of municipal offices across the region, Niagara Region says that trash pickup will still proceed this week—a day later than usual.

For some parts of Pelham, that means tomorrow, Tuesday, is trash day.

If trash pickup is normally on Tuesday, then this week it will occur on Wednesday, and so on. Trucks will also operate on Saturday, to pick up the normal Friday routes.