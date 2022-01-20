Pelham Fire Deptartment assists with ATV rescue unit

A man in his 50s who ventured off the main pathway at St. Johns Conservation Area in Pelham required emergency services to treat his injuries last Monday night, Jan. 10.



Constable Phil Gavin of the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) told the Voice that on January 10 at 4:50 PM, Niagara EMS received a call about a man who had become injured while hiking at St. John’s. NRPS officers arrived on site and observed the rescue being addressed by EMS and the local fire services.

Bryce Brunarski, superintendent of public relations for the Niagara EMS, acknowledged that paramedics and a supervisor responded to the call for assistance, as did the Pelham Fire Department and their Thorold counterparts.

“The male complained of a lower extremity injury, believing he dislocated his knee,” said Brunarski. “Upon assessment, paramedics found swelling around the knee and provided treatment and medication. The man was transported to urgent care at a local hospital.”

Pelham Fire Chief Bob Lymburner said that the Thorold Fire Department got the initial call to respond, and Pelham was asked to assist with its RTV (rescue all-terrain-vehicle), which is based at Station 3. Thorold Fire Chief Terry Dixon said he was appreciative of the help.