Hired in 2012, fired in 2019, Pelham’s former CAO Darren Ottaway is facing criminal charges in northern Ontario, says a local radio news report.

According to a story posted on mycochranenow.com, a website maintained by 98.1 FM in Cochrane, Ottaway’s name appeared on a local criminal court docket, and he was due to make a court appearance on Monday, Jan. 24.

The brief report added that the Ontario Provincial Police would not disclose the nature of the charges against Ottaway.

After his dismissal from Pelham in January 2019, Ottaway was hired as Cochrane’s CAO that August. The station reports that Cochrane Mayor Denis Clement says Ottaway is still on the job and is expected at a council meeting on Tuesday night, Jan. 25.

An Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

