Here I go again, complaining about observations I encounter. To exit the Sobeys parking lot heading west onto Highway 20 you encounter a traffic light. The other day I was doing just that at about 3:30 in the afternoon. I couldn’t turn left in the parking lot to line up in the traffic waiting for the traffic lights to let people out of the parking lot. There were at least five to seven cars in front of me waiting for an exceptionally long traffic light to exit the parking lot. By the time my turn came to make the left to approach the traffic light, a considerate driver who knew I was waiting ahead of him, but couldn’t move, kindly let me in. I thanked him for that because cars were lined up behind him and myself. As it turned out, I didn’t even get a chance to reach the traffic light, since it had turned red three cars in front of me. So here we go again waiting for that exceptionally long traffic light to let people exit the parking lot. My thought is either adjust the timing on the lights or build a road behind Sobeys, like Food Basics has, to alleviate the mayhem in trying to exit that parking lot. Things can only get worse with the amount of housing that is building up in the area. Mark Barnard

REGIONAL COUNCIL UPDATE | Diana Huson, Regional Councillor for Pelham

Last week there was a flurry of controversy surrounding Niagara’s back to school plan, largely due to a “leaked” letter from the Province’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Moore, to our Regional Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Hirji. The letter was critical of enhanced measures taking place in Niagara’s schools. These include the use of masks, improved air filtration, and virus-related dismissals. It’s important to note that these measures are in addition to provincial direction. Dr. Hirji, speaking to Niagara Regional Council on Thursday night, explained that Niagara’s plan takes a regional approach to mitigating viral spread in our schools. It was developed, and subsequently revised, in consultation with Niagara’s school boards. The measures are intended to enhance provincial direction with an extra layer of protection for Niagara’s teachers and students, to prevent further spread not only in our classrooms, but at home as well. These measures are similar to extra measures implemented by the Section 22 order last summer. All Medical Officers of Health across Ontario can adopt measures beyond provincial direction. Some have chosen to exercise this authority. Some have not. Different regions have been impacted by Covid differently depending on a variety of factors like population density, housing ratios (single dwellings, apartments, and retirement homes), employment (i.e., in-person or remote work), healthcare resourcing, vaccinations rates, emerging variants and their subsequent spread, and so on. Over the past year, the province had relied on a regional approach in managing the pandemic so it’s curious as to why it now takes issue and not before. Niagara’s healthcare system has very recently been overwhelmed by Covid cases. The Urgent Care clinic in Fort Erie was closed due to a medical staffing shortage. For a time, kidney transplants were put on hold (thankfully now resumed) and we’ve had to transfer patients to other hospitals to maintain the capacity to handle medical emergencies. So, a cautious reopening of our schools seems reasonable. However, the more alarming effect of the “leaked letter” was the latest escalation of anti-vaccine, anti-Dr. Hirji, hate-induced rhetoric that has circulated online and also landed in my inbox. I frequently receive emails denying science, personally attacking individuals, or containing misinformation. More recently I received an anonymous letter that wished that I “die alone and in the greatest pain possible,” in response to policy changes impacting visitors at long-term care homes (which was not even a Regional decision but provincial!). I’m not sure what drives people to spread this kind of hate. People don’t deserve to be singled out and attacked publicly for doing their job, either online or at their home. You don’t have a constitutional right to lie or spread misinformation. While you don’t have to agree with the way things are handled or the decisions that are being made, you do have a choice in how you respond. We’re all human beings just trying to navigate what has been a very difficult two years, but the challenges we face now are temporary. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and human dignity. We all have fatigue. We’ve all faced difficulty. Instead of lashing out and dragging others down, choose to respond with patience, kindness and empathy. ◆

PELHAM AND COVID-19 | Mayor Marvin Junkin

