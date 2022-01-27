Returns to court Feb. 1

Former Town of Pelham Chief Administrative Officer Darren Ottaway will return to court in Cochrane, Ontario on Feb. 1, after having made bail on Jan. 24, to face two assault charges, one sexual assault charge, and one sexual interference charge.

Under Section 151 of the Criminal Code of Canada, sexual interference is an offense that is committed when someone, directly or indirectly, touches the body of a person under 16 years old for a sexual purpose.

Responding to a Voice request for comment on Tuesday, Jan. 25, an OPP spokesperson would not go into detail.

“The OPP will not comment further on specifics of this matter as that information is before the courts,” said James Bay Detachment Media Relations Officer Julie Vienneau in an email. “A publication ban is in place to prevent the revealing [of] information pertaining to the victim or their identity.”

After his dismissal from Pelham in January 2019, Ottaway was hired as Cochrane’s CAO that August.

Ottaway did not appear to be present during a regular Cochrane Town Council meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 25, by video-conference. Before the meeting got underway, Cochrane Mayor Denis Clement read a prepared statement, noting that there was speculation on social media about the case.

“There’s no official press release from any authority regarding the allegations,” Clement said. “None of the authorities have released any such information to the Town regarding the matter at hand…therefore, tonight we will not be entertaining any questions or comments on this matter.”

Responding to a Voice inquiry, Clement would not confirm whether Ottaway was still on the job, saying in an email, “At this time I have no comment. I will be making a public statement at the appropriate time.”

Ottaway has not acknowledged a request for comment.

With files from mycochranenow.com

