The Town of Pelham continues to adjust recreational offerings with its move to Step Three of the Provincial Roadmap Exit Steps. With the gradual ease of restrictions, Town staff welcome back residents to recreation facilities as of Monday, Jan. 31.

“Staff at the Meridian Community Centre are looking forward to opening the doors to provide services and programming for the community again,” said Town of Pelham Director of Recreation, Culture, and Wellness, Vickie vanRavenswaay, in a Town statement. “With measures in place to align with the provincial requirements, residents of all ages can enjoy the benefits of recreation offered through the arenas, walking track, classes, workshops, and programs.

The MCC reopened at 7 AM Monday to the public. All visitors are required to be screened upon entry, and those age 12 and up must provide QR code proof of vaccination and government-issued identification. Individuals with medical exemptions are required to provide enhanced QR code validation as provided by the Province of Ontario. Visitors from outside of Canada are required to provide an international vaccine receipt and a valid non-Canadian passport. Onsite food and beverage can be consumed by those who are seated. Those accessing the MCC for a vaccination clinic or a Pathstone Mental Health walk-in clinic will be exempt.

Pelham Public Library branches will also reopen for in-person visits, and all those accessing will be required to be screened upon entry. Pelham residents who require assistance accessing their enhanced proof-of-vaccination QR code can visit the Pelham Public Library or the Meridian Community Centre, with their health card, and staff can provide support. No appointment is required.

Town Hall will continue to be available to the public by appointment only. Town staff are available to assist residents Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, by phone at 905-892-2607, by email, or by scheduled appointments.